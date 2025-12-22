Andrew Tate explains what went wrong vs. Chase DeMoor in first comments since Misfits Dubai

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate opened up on what went wrong inside the boxing ring against Chase DeMoor last weekend.

Andrew Tate’s professional boxing debut didn’t go according to plan last weekend in Dubai as he lost a majority decision to Chase DeMoor for the Misfits Boxing heavyweight title.

Tate, who returned to combat sports for the first time since December 2020, got off to a strong start but faded in the later rounds against DeMoor. The former kickboxing standout was making his professional boxing debut after joining the Misfits leadership.

After a brief post-fight interview, Tate went virtually silent following the loss to DeMoor. But it didn’t take long for the brash influencer to hit back at his detractors.

Andrew Tate admits extreme exhaustion led to Chase DeMoor loss

During a recent episode of his Rumble show, Tate issued his first post-fight remarks.

“I have not yet had time to process why he beat me,” Tate said. “I don’t even know… I got tired after the second round, and I don’t know why. The first and second round, he couldn’t touch me and if I didn’t get tired I would have won.

“I’m a better boxer, but I did get tired. Maybe it’s ring rust and I’m too old. Maybe he’s too heavy and he kept leaning on me. I don’t know why, but he beat me and let me make something else very clear to you, I have complete respect for Chase DeMoor. It would have been very difficult for him mentally just like it was very difficult for me mentally. For him to turn up on the day and got it done? I have great respect for him. I’m not afraid of anyone, as long as I am breathing, f— you.

“If I can get up, I’m going to get up. I don’t feel sorry for myself, I don’t sit around hoping that my enemies are going to have mercy on me, I don’t mope around the house like ‘oh please stop’, no, f— you.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Tate went on to assure his followers that he intends to fight again in the near future.