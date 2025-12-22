Islam Makhachev’s manager ‘confused’ by Ilia Topuria’s conduct amidst indefinite UFC hiatus

By Curtis Calhoun - December 22, 2025
Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria’s recent interviews drew the attention of former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s team amidst his absence.

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s timeline for his first title defense remains uncertain, as he navigates personal issues outside the Octagon. UFC 324 is headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett next month, amidst Topuria’s ongoing hiatus.

Despite having a lot on his plate, Topuria has still made time to taunt some of the top lightweights, including Arman Tsarukyan, during his absence. Topuria belittled Tsarukyan and dismissed his case for a title shot in an X-rated rant that drew a lot of attention online.

Topuria’s ongoing fight promotion and recent remarks prompted some to question the sincerity of his absence. This includes Islam Makhachev’s manager, after months of Topuria taunting Makhachev and making big promises about a future clash.

Ali Abdelaziz questions Ilia Topuria after recent taunts amidst UFC absence

In a recent post to X, Ali Abdelaziz responded to Topuria’s recent interviews.

“I’m a little bit confused,” Abdelaziz said of Topuria.

“Everybody giving this guy space and respect to resolve his family problems. And should be. But when he come out talking about Khabib, Islam, Arman, for no reason. And he’s not even fighting.

“I’m not sure if people give him a pass anymore.”

As of this writing, Topuria hasn’t responded to Abdelaziz’s remarks. Topuria and Makhachev were briefly linked to a potential matchup before Makhachev made the move up to welterweight earlier this year, defeating Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 322.

Topuria hasn’t fought since knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 to win the then-vacant lightweight belt. He remains unbeaten in his UFC career with wins over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Josh Emmett.

It’s uncertain how long Topuria will be on the sidelines as he navigates his family issues, but once he returns, expect the UFC matchmakers to make massive fights happen for his next appearances.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC Videos

Related

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan slams Ilia Topuria after absent UFC lightweight champ's X-rated rant

Curtis Calhoun - December 22, 2025
Robert Whittaker hits mitts at UFC practice
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker not opposed to boxing once UFC run is over

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 22, 2025

Robert Whittaker is mulling over a potential run in the boxing world once he wraps up his time with UFC.

Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria discusses his submission threat ahead of possible Islam Makhachev fight

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025

Ilia Topuria has discussed his submission prowess and how he could use it in a possible showdown against Islam Makhachev.

Tony Ferguson Misfits Boxing
UFC

Tony Ferguson reveals severe injury he endured during UFC losing streak

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025

Tony Ferguson has revealed a big injury problem he was dealing with in the midst of his losing streak in the UFC.

Maycee Barber gets her hands wrapped backstage ahead of her scheduled fight vs. Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber calls for rematch against Alexa Grasso in February

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber has called for a rematch against Alexa Grasso in February next year.

Jorge Masvidal UFC Walkout

Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal roasts Ian Machado Garry for comments on Kamaru Usman

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025
Mario Bautista walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 321
UFC

Mario Bautista on the "perfect gameplan" that saw Petr Yan regain gold at UFC 323

Dylan Bowker - December 19, 2025

Mario Bautista recently weighed in on Petr Yan’s upset win that saw him regain 135-pound gold from Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323. Speaking with James Lynch of Inside Fighting, the surging bantamweight contender touched upon Yan’s incredibly dominant underdog win over the Georgian native that saw the Russian tie up their series at one win apiece.

Jack Della Maddalena reacts after his loss at UFC 322
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena had amazing system from Craig Jones but ex-ONE fighter says "possibly I've got a better system"

Dylan Bowker - December 19, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena dropped his 170-pound strap to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322, with a fellow Australian martial artist thinking there may be a better methodology JDM could have used than what Craig Jones gave him. Reece McLaren is an individual who has represented Australia well in his own MMA career and the former ONE Championship stalwart weighed in on his combat compatriot JDM losing his UFC crown.

Cody Garbrandt walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Atlanta
UFC

Cody Garbrandt booked to return on Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 undercard against 'Road to UFC' alum

Curtis Calhoun - December 19, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will look to snap a two-fight skid at UFC 326 against another dangerous finisher.

Eddie Hearn speaks at a press conference, opposite Dana White on stage at a media event
Dana White

Eddie Hearn shocked over Dana White's alleged fighter pay in Zuffa Boxing

Curtis Calhoun - December 19, 2025

Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn alleges Dana White is at the center of a new controversy over fighter pay under Zuffa Boxing.