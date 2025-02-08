Kody Steele focused on putting on “entertaining fights” ahead of debut at UFC 312: “I’m there to put on a show”

By Cole Shelton - February 8, 2025

Kody Steele wants to become a fan favorite due to his exciting fighting style.

Kody Steele

Steele is set to make his UFC debut on Saturday at UFC 312 against Rongzhu. The undefeated fighter will be making the trip to Australia and he says he has talked to several fighters about how to adjust to the long flight and handle his weight cut.

“I’ll get there like a week before. Try to adjust as much as I can, get a sweat in, and by Monday I will start water loading and start the process of making the weight,” Steele said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

When Steele makes his debut at UFC 312 he will be taking on Ronhgzhu. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that Steele says is a good test for him in his UFC debut.

“He’s a tough fighter, he has a lot of experience,” Steele said. “I’ve never fought anyone with the amount of experience he has, so it will be a good test for me. He’s going to be a tough guy, I don’t take anyone lightly and in my eyes, he will be the toughest guy I fight.”

Kody Steele vows to finish Rongzhu at UFC 312

Although Kody Steele is expecting a tough fight against Rongzhu he’s confident in his skills that he will be able to get a finish.

Steele believes he’s the better grappler and can finish him there or on the feet with strikes.

“I’m going to be showing some grappling, I know my opponent won’t want to go to the ground with me,” Steele said. “This is also a fight so I’m ready for whatever. If the takedowns are there, I will take him down and look for the finish. I will look for the finish on the feet or the ground.”

The goal for Kody Steele is to have an entertaining fight and this be the start of him being a fan-favorite for being in wars and entertaining bouts.

“At the end of the day, I’m going out there to perform and put on a show for everyone. I don’t want to be someone who just tries to win, I’m out there to have fun. I’m always looking for the finish… The goal this year is to get 3-4 fights and go out win every fight, and change my life. Put myself in a different position and put on entertaining fights. I don’t care for the wins or losses, I’m there to put on a show that people want to watch and be a name in the UFC,” Steele concluded.

