Kody Steele focused on putting on “entertaining fights” ahead of debut at UFC 312: “I’m there to put on a show”

Kody Steele wants to become a fan favorite due to his exciting fighting style.

Steele is set to make his UFC debut on Saturday at UFC 312 against Rongzhu. The undefeated fighter will be making the trip to Australia and he says he has talked to several fighters about how to adjust to the long flight and handle his weight cut.

“I’ll get there like a week before. Try to adjust as much as I can, get a sweat in, and by Monday I will start water loading and start the process of making the weight,” Steele said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

When Steele makes his debut at UFC 312 he will be taking on Ronhgzhu. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that Steele says is a good test for him in his UFC debut.

“He’s a tough fighter, he has a lot of experience,” Steele said. “I’ve never fought anyone with the amount of experience he has, so it will be a good test for me. He’s going to be a tough guy, I don’t take anyone lightly and in my eyes, he will be the toughest guy I fight.”