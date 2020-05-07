Darren Till reacts to the return of The Ultimate Fighter, wants coaching gig opposite Israel Adesanya

Darren Till has expressed interest in coaching the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

UFC president Dana White dropped the news recently that the UFC is working on the return of TUF. This week on ESPN 690 Jacksonville, White confirmed that the next season of The Ultimate Fighter is currently in the works, and he even suggested several high-profile coach pairings.

White mentioned Usman/Covington, Usman/Masvidal, Adesanya/Costa and Khabib/Tony or Justin as strong candidates as coaches for The Ultimate Fighter’s return. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 6, 2020

“In an interview on ESPN 690 in Jacksonville (one-time Dana White Contender Series fighter) @A_Train_92 asked whether now would be the perfect time to reboot The Ultimate Fighter due to a lack of sports programming.White: “We’re literally working on that right now.

“The Gorilla” Till believes he is the perfect man for a coaching job on TUF. On social media, he revealed he is ready to join the new TUF season opposite Israel Adesanya.

The Ultimate Fighter being brought back means only one thing…

Me X Adelasagne TUF coaches. — Darren Till (@darrentill2) May 6, 2020

The fact that White has already revealed potential coach pairing suggests TUF could return to action sooner than anticipated. However, a timeline can’t be assumed given the current status of the coronavirus pandemic.

Any of the five pairings that White mentioned would certainly rally fans and give an exciting update to The Ultimate Fighter format, including Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa. The middleweight athletes have a simmering rivalry that is expected to culminate in a future face-off. However, Darren Till’s wild personality and British sense of humour could become an instant fan favorite on the next TUF show.

What coaches would you like to see in the return of TUF?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/6/2020.