Frank Mir set to make boxing debut on Paul-Askren undercard against former world champion boxer Antonio Tarver

Frank Mir is set to make his boxing debut on April 17.

Mir, the former UFC heavyweight champion, has not competed in MMA since October of 2019 when he beat Roy Nelson by decision in Bellator. Mir then became a free agent and there was some talk of him joining BKFC.

Now, Mir has announced he will step into the boxing ring as he will face former world champion boxer, Antonio Tarver.

I am a competitor. I have been all my life.

I take on challenges to grow and better myself as a person.

I have always wanted to test myself in the boxing ring so when this opportunity arose I jumped on it.

See you April 17th @AntonioTarver #MirTarver — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) February 25, 2021

“I am a competitor. I have been all my life. I take on challenges to grow and better myself as a person. I have always wanted to test myself in the boxing ring so when this opportunity arose I jumped on it. See you April 17th @AntonioTarver #MirTarver,” Mir tweeted.

Antonio Tarver confirmed the news on social media and said it would be on Triller. The fight will also be on the main card of the boxing pay-per-view.

Contract signed and notarized ✍🏾 now show me my opponent 👀

👉🏾 @Triller “I’m Back” 🎩 #Fight4MentalHealth 🥊 pic.twitter.com/lwJ85z0EPv — The Magic Man 🎩 (@AntonioTarver) February 22, 2021

Frank Mir is 19-13 in MMA and was known for his standup when he was in his prime. The now 41-year-old has knockout wins over Mirko Cro Cop, Bigfoot Silva, Todd Duffee, and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira among others. However, that was in MMA when he could use knees, elbows, and kicks. So, how he would do in boxing is uncertain but it will be interesting to see him compete in boxing.

Antonio Tarver, meanwhile, is now 52-years-old and competed at cruiserweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. He is the former WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, IBO, and The Ring light heavyweight champion and IBO cruiserweight champion. He has competed against the likes of Roy Jones Jr., Bernard Hopkins, and Glen Johnson. He also beat Jones Jr. two out of their three meetings. But, like Frank Mir, he has not competed in years as he last fought in 2015 where he fought Steven Cunningham to a draw.

It is likely Frank Mir vs. Antonio Tarver will also take place at heavyweight.

Who do you think will win, Frank Mir or Antonio Tarver?