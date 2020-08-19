Kay Hansen booked against fellow prospect in return to Octagon

Blue-chip prospect Kay Hansen will next square off against rising women’s strawweight Cory McKenna at a UFC event later this fall.

The UFC announced the Hansen vs. McKenna bout during Tuesday night’s Dana White’s Contender Series 29. Check the new fights announcements below via Zach Candito.

Contender this season already 5 fights on season 4 winners pic.twitter.com/Tf74Ua929S — Zach Candito (@ZachCandito) August 19, 2020

Hansen and McKenna are two of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC women’s strawweight division. Hansen is coming off of a massive submission win over Jinh Yu Frey that drew the youngster praise from UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey. She has a 7-3 record in career and at just 21 years old she is riding a three-fight win streak. Many are pegging Hansen to be a potential star for the UFC at 115lbs and based on her fight against Frey it’s easy to see why.

As for McKenna, she is also 21 and is coming off of a big win over LFA champion Vanessa Demopoulos on the Contender Series. Overall she is just 5-1 in her MMA career and still very green, but UFC president Dana White liked what he saw from her on his show and gave her a UFC contract. McKenna is training under the tutelage of Urijah Faber and it looks like she has a bright future in the sport based on her win over Demopoulos.

Overall, it’s a great fight between two high-level prospects, but it is a bit surprising the UFC paired up two youngsters together instead of against veterans.

In addition to Hansen vs. McKenna, the UFC also announced three other fights for DWCS alums. The other fights are a middleweight bout between Maki Pitolo and Impa Kasanganay, a middleweight bout between Kyle Daukaus and Dustin Stoltzfus, and a bantamweight bout between Adrian Yanez and Aaron Phillips.

Who do you think wins, Kay Hansen or Cory McKenna?