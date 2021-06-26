Pros react after Anthony Pettis suffers split decision loss to Raush Manfio at PFL 6

Anthony Pettis

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis needed to finish Raush Manfio this evening at PFL 6 if he hoped to advance to the 155lbs playoffs.

Pettis (24-12 MMA) had made his PFL debut this past April where he was upset by Clay Collard via unanimous decision. The loss, which snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Showtime‘, had forced Anthony into a must-win and must-finish situation this evening in Atlantic City.

Standing in the way of Anthony Pettis was fellow lightweight tournament participant Raush Manfio (13-3 MMA). The Brazilian had picked up a split decision win over Joilton Lutterbach in his initial tournament qualifier at PFL 1.

Tonight’s PFL 6 co-main event proved to be a solid scrap. Anthony Pettis got off to a good start in rounds one and two but found himself needing to score a finish in the third and final round if he wanted to progress in the PFL lightweight tournament. Unfortunately for ‘Showtime’, Manfio ended up dropping him with a knee in the final five minutes. Although Pettis survived, the bout went the full 15 minutes, putting an end to his participation in the tournament.

Official PFL 6 Result: Raush Manfio def. Anthony Pettis by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

