Pros react after Anthony Pettis suffers split decision loss to Raush Manfio at PFL 6

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis needed to finish Raush Manfio this evening at PFL 6 if he hoped to advance to the 155lbs playoffs.

Pettis (24-12 MMA) had made his PFL debut this past April where he was upset by Clay Collard via unanimous decision. The loss, which snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Showtime‘, had forced Anthony into a must-win and must-finish situation this evening in Atlantic City.

Standing in the way of Anthony Pettis was fellow lightweight tournament participant Raush Manfio (13-3 MMA). The Brazilian had picked up a split decision win over Joilton Lutterbach in his initial tournament qualifier at PFL 1.

Tonight’s PFL 6 co-main event proved to be a solid scrap. Anthony Pettis got off to a good start in rounds one and two but found himself needing to score a finish in the third and final round if he wanted to progress in the PFL lightweight tournament. Unfortunately for ‘Showtime’, Manfio ended up dropping him with a knee in the final five minutes. Although Pettis survived, the bout went the full 15 minutes, putting an end to his participation in the tournament.

Official PFL 6 Result: Raush Manfio def. Anthony Pettis by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Manfio defeating Pettis below:

Damn was the 3rd round a 10-8? Scorecards are gonna be wild. — Funky (@Benaskren) June 26, 2021

Raush Manfio beats Anthony Pettis via SD. Pettis falls to 0-2 in PFL. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 26, 2021

Dang I thought the first round was a toss up crazy that other people saw it so clear for Pettis. https://t.co/J6Da1J1lrk — Funky (@Benaskren) June 26, 2021

Yeah Pettis won that — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) June 26, 2021

I definitely thought @Showtimepettis won that 2-1…how did 2 judges score it Manfio? — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) June 26, 2021

By winning a split decision over Anthony Pettis at #2021PFL6, @RaushManfio secured his lightweight playoff spot 🔒 With the loss, Pettis was eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/41X1hWMwfV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 26, 2021

What did you think of tonight’s Anthony Pettis vs. Raush Manfio scrap? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!