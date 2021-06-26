PFL 6 Results: Raush Manfio defeats Anthony Pettis (Highlights)

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will need to finish Raush Manfio this evening at PFL 6 if he hopes to advance to the 155lbs playoffs.

Pettis (24-11 MMA) made his PFL debut this past April where he was upset by Clay Collard via unanimous decision. The loss, which snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Showtime‘, has forced Anthony into a must-win and must-finish situation this evening in Atlantic City.

Standing in the way of Anthony Pettis is fellow lightweight tournament participant Raush Manfio (12-3 MMA). The Brazilian picked up a split decision win over Joilton Lutterbach in his initial tournament qualifier at PFL 1.

Tonight’s PFL 6 co-main event proved to be a solid scrap. Anthony Pettis got off to a good start in rounds one and two but found himself needing to score a finish in the third and final round if he wanted to progress in the PFL lightweight tournament. Unfortunately for ‘Showtime’, Manfio ended up dropping him with a knee in the final five minutes. Although Pettis survived, the bout went the full 15 minutes, putting an end to his participation in the tournament.

Check out the highlights below:

HUGE knee by @RaushManfio put Anthony Pettis on the mat 😬 #2021PFL6 pic.twitter.com/7iyuqQRGsv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 26, 2021

Official PFL 6 Result: Raush Manfio def. Anthony Pettis by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

