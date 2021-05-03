Photo | Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows off nasty shin injury

Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn’t been seen in the Octagon in over a year – that doesn’t mean she isn’t staying busy and taking some damage.

On Monday, Jedrzejczyk took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in the hospital. However, rather than just a wholesome selfie, the former UFC strawweight champion was sporting a gnarly gash on her shin.

“So you wanna be a Fighter?🙈” Jedrzejczyk’s post read. “#imnotamodel #imafighter ⬅️ SWIPE left at your own risk 🚑 The good thing is that I can be back to training tomorrow morning😃 Big thanks to surgeon Bartek Maminski and @damianosmash for a quick and great hospitality on ER👨🏼‍⚕️🏥 @kamiliwanczyk we will be back!✊🏼”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk last fought in March 2020 at UFC 248 when challenging for her old 115-pound crown for the third time. Unfortunately for one of Poland’s finest, she would come up short yet again as the then champion, Zhang Weili, walked away as the victor by unanimous decision. The fight was widely regarded as the year’s very best.

The 33-year old Muay Thai master started her MMA career going 14-0 before Rose Namajunas caused an epic upset at UFC 217 in 2017. Granted an immediate title rematch, Jedrzejczyk and Namajunas battled it out for a classic five-round affair that once again saw the Pol on the wrong end.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is 2-2 since her encounters with Namajunas—the champion once again following UFC 261’s conclusion—and has briefly tested the waters at 125-pounds. In that venture upward, Jedrzejczyk took on old Muay Thai rival Valentina Shevchenko who got the best of her in another fight that went the distance.

What the future could hold for the greatest strawweight the sport has ever seen remains to be determined. Obviously, Jedrzejczyk will first need to let her leg heal up from that gnarly cut.