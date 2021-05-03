Chad Johnson to make boxing debut on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard

“Ochocinco” is going from the gridiron to the ring. Joining in on the circus, Chad Johnson is now set to box on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard.

ESPN confirmed on Monday that the former NFL star will be competing at the June 6 event in what will be an exhibition match consisting of either four or six rounds. The opponent has yet to be determined. The event goes down in Johnson’s last NFL stomping ground, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

“Everything in life I’m good at outside of golf,” Johnson said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. “June 6, ‘Sweet Feet Johnson’ is going to go in there and do what I do best.”

As arguably the best wide receiver in Cincinnatti Bengals history, Johnson was known for his excellent footwork and route running. He played nine seasons sporting the orange and black before finishing his NFL career with a season a piece on the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

Taking a year off in 2013, Johnson would join the Canadian Football League (CFL) where he spent 2014 and 2015 on the Montreal Alouettes. In 2017, he played his last season of football in the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional as a Monterrey Fundiore.

Chad Johnson has been seen attending multiple UFC events in recent memory as a media person for Bleacher Report. Most recently he was seen at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida where he asked Jorge Masvidal at the pre-fight press conference how much he should bet on him in his rematch with Kamaru Usman. “Ochocinco” did the same at UFC 244 as well as one of Conor McGregor’s last so many bouts.

As for the featured attraction, Mayweather vs. Paul will see a 50-0 legend take on an 0-1 YouTube sensation in what is also an exhibition match.