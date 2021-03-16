Amanda Nunes on featherweight: ‘They did not cut the division’

Following her successful seventh career title defense, Amanda Nunes appeared in jeopardy of losing a title. She now also disputes that notion.

“They did not cut the [featherweight] division,” Nunes told FanSided. “Dana [White] and I have a great relationship, as long as I want to defend it he will find me opponents.”

On the Tuesday following UFC 259 where Nunes submitted Megan Anderson by first-round submission, the Aussie challenger took to her Twitch to share some news.

After six fights with the promotion and having gone 3-3, Anderson revealed that this was the end of her UFC contract. Set to test free agency, she added that she’ll first heal from her injuries as later in the week she had an MRI on her elbow scheduled. Among the possibilities, she noted that going back to Invicta FC was not an option due to the pay no longer being comparable.

Most notably, Anderson stated that the UFC told her earlier in the day that they were getting rid of the women’s 145-pound weight class – meaning the upcoming clash between Felicia Spencer and Danyelle Wolf in May would be the division’s last.

Shortly after Anderson spoke out, the UFC denied the claims and Spencer shared that she hadn’t heard anything yet. The next day back on her Twitch stream, Anderson told her followers in the chat not to speak of the news she shared as she “got in trouble” and wasn’t supposed to say anything. After the stream’s conclusion, she made a public post to her social media pages essentially summarizing all she had already said minus the part about featherweight disbanding.

“Regardless of what the UFC decides to do with the Women’s 145 division, there are plenty of options for me across the world to continue to do what I love,” she said.

As for the reigning champion at featherweight and 135-pound bantamweight, Amanda Nunes, she added that her next defense will come back at her original home in the latter class. With Holly Holm injured out of her bout with Julianna Pena recently, Pena looks to be the most likely candidate to next face “The Lionness.”

“I see myself having my hand raised and retaining my belt,” Nunes said. “I will be working with a nutritionist and taking care of my body properly to have it working the way it needs to be.”