Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman react after rematch is made official for UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman have reacted after their rematch will headline UFC 261.

On Monday, Dana White took to social media to announce Usman will defend his welterweight title against Masvidal at UFC 261. The fight will also take place in Jacksonville, Florida in a full capacity crowd.

After the fight was made official, both Usman and Masvidal took to social media to react to the fight.

“Shmooooood. #AndStill,” Usman tweeted.

Masvidal also had a quick-to-the-point reaction and it is all about becoming the new champ.

“You’re welcome. #andnew,” Masvidal tweeted.

It should come as no surprise this is the next fight given the fact both Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal called for it to happen. Usman is confident he will finish “Gamebred” this time around while Masvidal believes a full camp will propel him to the win.

“We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus. He’s thinking he is Jesus. And you know Joe, we tried to make that fight several times. They tried to make that fight. But he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the (previous) fight is because it was on six days notice and he had a built-in excuse.” Usman said of Jorge Masvidal after UFC 258. “And he is still running his mouth talking about he broke my nose and stepping in on six days. Give him three weeks and he is going to do something. Guess what? It’s not done. I will give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won’t sign on that dotted line because this time I’m going to finish your ass.”

Kamaru Usman enters this fight coming off a TKO win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 to defend his belt for the third time. Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, has not fought since he lost to Usman at UFC 251.

Who do you think wins the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?