Pros react to lackluster fight between Michel Pereira and Abusupiyan Magomedov at UFC Kansas City

By Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City main card featured a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Michel Pereira and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Pereira (31-13 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a fifth-round TKO loss to Anthony Hernandez this past October in Las Vegas. Prior to that setback, ‘Demolidor’ had strung together eight straight wins, which included stoppage victories over Andre Petroski, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Ihor Potieria.

Meanwhile, Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-6-1 MMA) came into tonight’s bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a third-round submission victory over Brunno Ferreira at last October’s UFC 308 event. The 34-year-old had gone 3-2 over his previous five fights overall.

Tonight’s ‘Pereira vs. Magomedov’ contest proved to be a very disappointing affair. Michel Pereira never seemed to get out of first gear and spent the majority of the 15-minute contest backing up. Magomedov, meanwhile, was able to land the vast majority of the shots, picking away at Michel with kicks and punches. After three uneventful rounds, Abus was awarded the decision win.

Official UFC Kansas City Results: Abusupiyan Magomedov def. Michel Pereira by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs. Magomedov’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Abusupiyan Magomedov defeating Michel Pereira at UFC Kansas City:

Who would you like to see Magomedov fight next following his decision victory over Pereira this evening in Missouri?

