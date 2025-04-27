Pros react to lackluster fight between Michel Pereira and Abusupiyan Magomedov at UFC Kansas City

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City main card featured a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Michel Pereira and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Pereira (31-13 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a fifth-round TKO loss to Anthony Hernandez this past October in Las Vegas. Prior to that setback, ‘Demolidor’ had strung together eight straight wins, which included stoppage victories over Andre Petroski, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Ihor Potieria.

Meanwhile, Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-6-1 MMA) came into tonight’s bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a third-round submission victory over Brunno Ferreira at last October’s UFC 308 event. The 34-year-old had gone 3-2 over his previous five fights overall.

Tonight’s ‘Pereira vs. Magomedov’ contest proved to be a very disappointing affair. Michel Pereira never seemed to get out of first gear and spent the majority of the 15-minute contest backing up. Magomedov, meanwhile, was able to land the vast majority of the shots, picking away at Michel with kicks and punches. After three uneventful rounds, Abus was awarded the decision win.

Official UFC Kansas City Results: Abusupiyan Magomedov def. Michel Pereira by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs. Magomedov’ below:

Pereira always brings it 👊🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 27, 2025

Both of these men have added a lot more muscle. #UFCKansasCity — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 27, 2025

Might be regretting that dance now. Although I really enjoy it! #ufcKansasCity — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 27, 2025

10-9 Magomedov. Pereira just not showing any of the explosiveness that has made him such a threat. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 27, 2025

10-9 Magomedov. Pereira needs to commit and throw a higher volume of strikes to get Abus moving back #UFCKansasCity — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 27, 2025

Michels fighting spirit looks dim tonight #ufckansascity — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) April 27, 2025

This Michel Pereira fight is no fun and it pains me to say it — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 27, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Abusupiyan Magomedov defeating Michel Pereira at UFC Kansas City:

Kind of goes without saying, but that was an uninspired performance from Michel Pereira. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 27, 2025

Really bad 🤣 Wonder what the elevation is there? 🤔#ufckansascity — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) April 27, 2025

I appreciate Michele’s walkout entertainment. But you can’t put more energy into the dance than the fight. #UFCKansasCity — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 27, 2025

He keeps stacking the Ws 💪@OfficialAbus earns his 3rd victory in a row at #UFCKansasCity! pic.twitter.com/eYCFTT32Za — UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2025

Who would you like to see Magomedov fight next following his decision victory over Pereira this evening in Missouri?