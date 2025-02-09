UFC legend thinks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili could be retirement fight

Demetrious Johnson Thinks Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko Could Mark End of Two Careers

Taking to his YouTube channel, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson shared his belief that Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko should not only be next, but it should also mark the end of their careers.

“What I want to see next for Zhang Weili, I would love to see her fight Valentina Shevchenko,” Johnson said. “I think both those ladies have cleared their divisions. I think those two fight one more time and they can both retire in the sunset. Let the younger division, let the younger athletes have the opportunity to win the belt. They’re both older.”

Shevchenko will turn 37 years old this March, while Zhang will hit the age of 36 in August. There was a time when fans thought all steam was lost on a potential super fight, as both women ran into setbacks inside the Octagon. Now that they have both bounced back in dominant fashion, perhaps the UFC matchmakers feel it’s the perfect time to match the two future Hall of Famers up.

