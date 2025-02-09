UFC legend thinks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili could be retirement fight
If Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko end up sharing the Octagon, will it be their swan songs?
Weili was in action this past Saturday, defending her strawweight gold against Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event of UFC 312. Zhang entered the fight as a slight underdog, but she put forth a dominant performance from the beginning of the second round until the final horn. She scored the unanimous decision victory after five rounds of action.
It was another successful title defense for Weili, and now fans are wondering if the time is right for a super fight against women’s flyweight champion Shevchenko. If it does come to fruition, one former UFC legend believes it could be their last fight.
RELATED: ZHANG WEILI VS. VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO? DANA WHITE WON’T RULE OUT UFC SUPER FIGHT
Demetrious Johnson Thinks Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko Could Mark End of Two Careers
Taking to his YouTube channel, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson shared his belief that Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko should not only be next, but it should also mark the end of their careers.
“What I want to see next for Zhang Weili, I would love to see her fight Valentina Shevchenko,” Johnson said. “I think both those ladies have cleared their divisions. I think those two fight one more time and they can both retire in the sunset. Let the younger division, let the younger athletes have the opportunity to win the belt. They’re both older.”
Shevchenko will turn 37 years old this March, while Zhang will hit the age of 36 in August. There was a time when fans thought all steam was lost on a potential super fight, as both women ran into setbacks inside the Octagon. Now that they have both bounced back in dominant fashion, perhaps the UFC matchmakers feel it’s the perfect time to match the two future Hall of Famers up.
We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the futures of Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Demetrious Johnson UFC Valentina Shevchenko Weili Zhang