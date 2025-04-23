Struggling UFC heavyweight reveals he is over 55 lbs above division’s limit: ‘I need to get fit’

Tai Tuivasa has some work to do if he intends to continue competing in the UFC heavyweight division.

Australia’s Tuivasa, 32, has twice had the look of a future heavyweight title challenger in the UFC. He joined the UFC roster in 2017, and after wins in his first three Octagon appearances, looked like he was ready to fight the division’s elite. Unfortunately, he then lost three straight fights, and two by stoppage, which looked like the end of his title ambition.

In a miraculous twist, Tuivasa then proved he was just getting started. After three-straight losses, the Aussie rattled off five-straight wins, including stoppages of reputable names in Augusto Sakai and Derrick Lewis. After that run, fans were ready to call him a title contender again. Unfortunately, it was followed by the worst run of his UFC career. He then loss five straight fights, to Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, Marcin Tybura, and lastly, Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He was stopped in all of the losses, except for the last, his split decision defeat to Rozenstruik.



After five straight losses, most fighter would be cut from the UFC. However, Tuivasa is still part of the promotion’s roster. That’s likely due to a few factors. First and foremost: the UFC has failed spectacularly at signing heavyweights in the last few years. There are 15 fighters in the division’s rankings, and barely more than that on the roster, so you are pretty much guaranteed to be ranked if you can win a fight or two. Second, Tuivasa is both entertaining and popular, which also helped him keep his job.