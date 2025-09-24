Loma Lookboonmee: Weili Zhang-Valentina Shevchenko is “absolutely incredible” “for women”

By Dylan Bowker - September 23, 2025
Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang will engage in one of the most anticipated fights of the last few years this November. Before their Madison Square Garden clash at UFC 322, Loma Lookboonmee has offered up her thoughts on that massive matchup.

Loma Lookboonmee will clash with Alexia Thainara at UFC Fight Night: Perth on September 27th in a strawweight bout. Lookboonmee appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to touch on the cross-divisional mega fight that lies ahead between Zhang and ‘Bullet.’

Also of note, Lookboonmee is a Bangtao Muay Thai compatriot to the former UFC strawweight champion, with Zhang now looking to enter the rarefied air of two-division champions through UFC history. Breaking down this seismic matchup as she heads into her own high-stakes contest later this week, Lookboonmee said,

“So I think, you know, you’ve got the best strawweight going up against the best flyweight. Like that is an incredible match up. But if you’re asking me like who I’m going to cheer for like I love them both. Like I cannot pick a side. I will be cheering for both of them. I have trained with Weili, she is very focused. She puts everything she has into every session, into everything she does.”

“It’s great watching someone of that level. She’s so focused and so disciplined when she trains. I think for women having this fight, the best strawweight, the best flyweight, it’s just absolutely incredible. I don’t know who’s going to win. I really don’t but I’ll be cheering for both of them.”

Weili Zhang’s belt vacating statement pre-UFC 322

Weili Zhang is a multi-time UFC strawweight champion who vacated her belt to now pursue flyweight gold. The Chinese combatant put out a statement regarding her decision to move up and leave the 115-pound crown vacant to fight Shevchenko here toward the end of the year. Ahead of this cross-divisional super fight on November 15th, Zhang stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“UFC 322, let‘s go. Keep moving forward. Stay positive and upward. Break through everything and surpass yourself. Everything is brand new. #ufc#ufc322 @ufc!”

The strawweight title will not remain vacant for long, though, and a sucessor to Zhang’s throne will soon be determined. At UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25th, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern will have a rematch, but this time the 115-pound crown will be on the line. That fight will serve as the co-main event fight underneath the UFC heavyweight title clash between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Weili Zhang

Related

Jimmy Crute

Jimmy Crute expects to submit Ivan Erslan at UFC Perth: 'It's about how much he wants to endure'

Cole Shelton - September 23, 2025
Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot

WATCH | Mateusz Gamrot reacts to getting UFC Rio main event spot against Charles Oliveira

Cole Shelton - September 23, 2025

Mateusz Gamrot was thrilled when he found out he would be headlining UFC Rio against Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler face off on the set of The Ultimate Fighter 31
Michael Chandler

UFC legend roasts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler as 'completely irrelevant' for potential UFC White House booking

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2025

Conor McGregor recently declared his planned UFC return against Michael Chandler next year, and one legendary former fighter isn’t having it.

Charles Oliveira enters the Octagon for his fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317
UFC

Charles Oliveira set to face Top 10 lightweight in new UFC Rio headliner

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has a new opponent for the promotion’s upcoming return to Rio de Janeiro.

Dominick Reyes, Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Dominick Reyes lays out 'dream' scenario for Jiri Prochazka rematch at the White House

Cole Shelton - September 23, 2025

Dominick Reyes is hoping to earn a rematch with Jiri Prochazka in the near future.

Arena view of UFC Paris: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

ESPN set to increase UFC viewership prices in October just weeks before end of broadcasting rights deal

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2025
Darren Till celebrates after a knockout win over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22
UFC

Darren Till reflects on UFC's unpopular business decision during Reebok era: 'What the f*cks going on now?'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 23, 2025

Darren Till isn’t one to slander the UFC, but he admits he didn’t agree with a business decision the promotion made a decade ago.

Ciryl Gane training session
Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane wasn't bothered by Jon Jones holding up UFC heavyweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 23, 2025

Ciryl Gane wasn’t exactly up in arms during the drama involving Jon Jones’ UFC heavyweight title reign.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili is ready to hit 100-takedown milestone against Cory Sandhagen

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili believes he will hit the 100-takedown milestone against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320.

Julianna Pena
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena gives her thoughts on Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025

Former UFC champion Julianna Pena has given her thoughts on the upcoming Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes fight.