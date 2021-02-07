Mike Perry sends Jake Paul a message, expresses concern for his mental health

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has sent Jake Paul a message expressing concern for the YouTubers mental well being.

Perry (14-7 MMA) has not competed since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means at November’s UFC 255 event. The loss marked Perry’s third setback in his past four Octagon appearances.

Following his loss to ‘The Dirty Bird’, Mike Perry made headlines when he posted a video spilling his own blood just days before the birth of his first child.

With that said, Perry’s behavior seems to have improved since his spouse Latory Gonzalez gave birth to their son.

‘Platinum’ recently took to social media where he expressed his concern for fellow combat sports athlete Jake Paul.

The YouTube sensation made the move to boxing last year and has since gone 2-0, including a nasty knockout of Nate Robinson.

Despite Jake’s success, Mike Perry is concerned about the boxers well being after developing a lisp so soon into his career.

Can we all agree the the lisp @jakepaul has obtained in his very short time boxing is concerning? Get your mental health checked jake I’m worried about you. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 6, 2021

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring for a bout with former MMA champion Ben Askren on April 17.

Askren has not competed in combat sports since suffering a submission loss to Demian Maia in his final Octagon appearance at UFC Singapore.

As for Mike Perry, ‘Platinum’ is currently awaiting his next assignment from UFC officials.

The Florida natives most recent victory came over Mickey Gall by way of unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 4 in June of 2020.

