UFC champ Jon Jones accused of performing ‘sexual act’ on male official

By BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

Veteran MMA referee John McCarthy has fired an incendiary accusation at UFC star Jon Jones.

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion, and today, holds the promotion’s heavyweight title. His two-division title reign has cemented him as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history (even if he no longer watches the sport). However, he’s certainly no stranger to controversy in his life outside the cage.

He can expect another wave of controversy thanks to McCarthy.

Speaking to UFC veteran Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy recounted an incident from several years back when Jones allegedly attempted a “sexual act” on a male official from an athletic commission.

John McCarthy hurls serious accusation at UFC champ Jon Jones

“I went into Jon’s locker room,” McCarthy said (via MMA Mania). “He’s bouncing around and having a good time. Says, ‘I’ve got a question for you.’ Says, ‘I need somebody.’ There’s an individual there, and that individual is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and was working for the commission. And [Jones] says, ‘someone get on the ground with me.’ So this guy, being a ground guy, says, ‘Yeah I’ll do it for you, I know how to roll.’ So he goes down and says, ‘put me in guard,’ and Jon decides to do a sexual act on him.

“[Jones was] saying, ‘what if I do this, this isn’t illegal, right?’” the famed UFC referee added. “The guy who was on the ground, quickly his eyes went as big as they could get, like, ‘what are you doing?’ I said, ‘Jon, knock it off.’ I helped the person up. He goes, ‘Oh, I’m just joking — but really, what could you do?’ I said, ‘I could disqualify you for being unsportsmanlike. Go ahead and do it and let’s see what happens.’ This is why Jon and I never really got along, because I didn’t put up with his shit. (Coach) Greg Jackson comes up and says, ‘John, I’m sorry he did that.’ I said, ‘Greg, it ain’t you, he’s just a dipsh*t.’”

John McCarthy is one of the most respected and influential referees in MMA history. However, he did not specify what exactly Jon Jones did to the official. His accusation is also going to be very hard to verify unless somebody else comes forward with more information.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

John McCarthy Jon Jones UFC

Related

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko expects superfight against Zhang Weili in her next fight

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2025
Alex Pereira
Don Frye

UFC legend Don Frye advises Alex Pereira not to make the same mistake that ruined his career: “I almost died”

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2025

UFC legend Don Frye has given Alex Pereira some advice as he prepares for a seemingly inevitable rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield, UFC Vegas 107, Cancellation, UFC
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber issues statement, responds to Erin Blanchfield: "My life is not messy this is just a bad hand"

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2025

Maycee Barber has issued a statement and responded to Erin Blanchfield following last night’s UFC Vegas 107 main event cancellation.

Mateusz Gamrot
UFC

Mateusz Gamrot mocks ranked UFC lightweight for avoiding him

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Mateusz Gamrot has a new nickname for one UFC lightweight who he’s been trying to fight.

Jon Jones press conference
UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones moving on from controversial pro MMA loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Jon Jones isn’t pounding the table to have his lone career defeat removed from his record.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, UFC 311, MMA, California State Athletic Commission

UFC 316 commentator thinks Merab Dvalishvili is the greatest bantamweight of all time

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan, UFC
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan eyes backup role for UFC 317 lightweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is throwing his name in the hat for backup roles if needed.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley reveals how long he hopes to keep fighting beyond UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Sean O’Malley hopes to extend his fighting career for as long as he can.

Erin Blanchfield interview
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield receives good news following rare last-second UFC fight cancellation

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Erin Blanchfield didn’t get a chance to compete at UFC Vegas 107, but she didn’t leave Las Vegas empty-handed.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones mocks Tom Aspinall and fan petition, interim champion responds

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Jon Jones has mocked Tom Aspinall and a petition to have him stripped of his UFC gold, and the interim champion is firing back.