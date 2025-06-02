UFC champ Jon Jones accused of performing ‘sexual act’ on male official

John McCarthy hurls serious accusation at UFC champ Jon Jones

“I went into Jon’s locker room,” McCarthy said (via MMA Mania). “He’s bouncing around and having a good time. Says, ‘I’ve got a question for you.’ Says, ‘I need somebody.’ There’s an individual there, and that individual is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and was working for the commission. And [Jones] says, ‘someone get on the ground with me.’ So this guy, being a ground guy, says, ‘Yeah I’ll do it for you, I know how to roll.’ So he goes down and says, ‘put me in guard,’ and Jon decides to do a sexual act on him.

“[Jones was] saying, ‘what if I do this, this isn’t illegal, right?’” the famed UFC referee added. “The guy who was on the ground, quickly his eyes went as big as they could get, like, ‘what are you doing?’ I said, ‘Jon, knock it off.’ I helped the person up. He goes, ‘Oh, I’m just joking — but really, what could you do?’ I said, ‘I could disqualify you for being unsportsmanlike. Go ahead and do it and let’s see what happens.’ This is why Jon and I never really got along, because I didn’t put up with his shit. (Coach) Greg Jackson comes up and says, ‘John, I’m sorry he did that.’ I said, ‘Greg, it ain’t you, he’s just a dipsh*t.’”

John McCarthy is one of the most respected and influential referees in MMA history. However, he did not specify what exactly Jon Jones did to the official. His accusation is also going to be very hard to verify unless somebody else comes forward with more information.

