Belal Muhammad predicts knockout victory over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

UFC champion Belal Muhammad has predicted a knockout triumph over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

As we know, Belal Muhammad will defend his welterweight gold in the main event of UFC 315. He’ll do so against Jack Della Maddalena in a contest that many fans and pundits alike are pretty interested to see. JDM would seemingly have the advantage on the feet, but the wrestling of Belal is what got him to the dance in the first place.

In his own mind, Muhammad is on top of the world right now – and a lot of people are just starting to realise how good he really is. He’s been through his fair share of setbacks throughout the course of his career, but he finally seems to have found stability. Now, it’s all about proving why he deserves to reign at the top of the division at 170 pounds.

In a recent chat during media day, Muhammad made it clear that he plans on showing off his striking in Montreal tomorrow.