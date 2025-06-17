Umar Nurmagomedov won’t lose sleep if he doesn’t get Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Umar Nurmagomedov wants to share the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili again, but he won’t beg for it.

Back in January, Nurmagomedov challenged “The Machine” for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Nurmagomedov fell short in the bout and he ended up walking out of the title fight with a broken hand. It was also the first loss of Nurmagomedov’s pro MMA career.

While Nurmagomedov has been recovering, Dvalishvili scored his second successful title defense when he defeated Sean O’Malley in their rematch at UFC 316. Nurmagomedov hopes for a chance to prove he can defeat “The Machine,” but capturing UFC gold is what motivates him, not revenge.

