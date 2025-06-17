Jorge Masvidal reveals who he thinks is a future UFC champion: ‘This guy’s scary’

Masvidal Predicts Evloev Will Be UFC Champion

During a chat with Red Corner MMA, Jorge Masvidal gushed over the abilities of Movsar Evloev. The inaugural BMF Champion expressed his belief that the No. 4-ranked UFC featherweight will hold gold one day (via MMAMania.com).

“I know Movsar a long time, four years at American Top Team,” Masvidal said. “Me and Movsar train a lot together. At the time, I’m like 185, 190 pounds and Movsar’s like 150, 160. So at first, we’re wrestling. I’m doing okay. But this guy does not stop. By the last minute, my head was gonna explode because he just doesn’t stop and he’s just shooting, shooting, wrestling, wrestling, shooting. Does not stop, always advancing position.”

“When I went with him I was like, ‘Man, he’s able to keep that pace with me and I’m a lot bigger and more experienced than him? This guy’s scary.’ And I’ve trained with him numerous times and I’ve also seen him train with some of the best in the gym. I’m telling you, this guy’s gonna be champion at 145.”

Evloev has said that his next fight will not be for the UFC Featherweight Championship. That has left Volkanovski to believe that he might be fighting Yair Rodriguez in a rematch, but he isn’t too sure about that idea either. BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Evloev and the UFC featherweight title picture.