Yoel Romero provides weight update for UFC 248 title fight with Israel Adesanya

Yoel Romero has provided an update as to how much weight he still has left to cut ahead of his UFC 248 title fight against Israel Adesanya this weekend.

Romero is set for the opportunity of a lifetime on Saturday night as he attempts to take the UFC Middleweight Championship away from “The Last Stylebender”. Alas, while many fans are focused on the fight itself, many are wondering whether or not the “Soldier of God” will even be able to get to that point.

That concern stems from Romero’s history with weight cuts, given the fact that he has missed weight in two of his last three fights — with both of those, against Robert Whittaker and Luke Rockhold, initially being for a title.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday, the veteran revealed that he still had 13 pounds left to cut before the official weigh-ins on Friday morning.

“198, muy bien,” Romero said (via MMA Mania). “Normally I am 202, depending. It is totally different now. Now I have time for training. That is the difference. I have a time for my training, in my camp. No excuses. It’s no\ problem for me when I have time for my training. I am not thinking about my weight for my fight. I am thinking about my training camp. Because you need to lose your weight in training camp.”

Romero will need to hit the 185-pound limit in order to stand a chance at winning the belt from Adesanya, and while he may seem relaxed, a possible miss could throw the main event into some serious doubt given how he looked after missing weight back at UFC 225.

Yoel Romero will enter the UFC 248 main event as an underdog, but many fans still consider him the scariest, most dangerous man in the division. Do you think he can make weight and swipe the title from Israel Adesanya this weekend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/2/2020.