Petr Yan trolls Henry Cejudo over ‘hooked on Phonics’ suggestion

Petr Yan has fired back against Henry Cejudo’s insults in a humorous way on Twitter.

The former two-division champion mocked Yan and fellow bantamweight, Aljamain Sterling in a recent Twitter rant. He called the Russian fighter an “ugly communist potato” and urged him to improve his English.

Watch the video below:

Triple C doesn’t even pay attention to Aljamima Sterling Silver @funkmastermma 💁🏿‍♀️secondly, Triple C wants to fight you Petr, but your English needs to get Betr, you ugly communist potato 🥔 And last but not least, my tune-up fight, the cabbage patch head Jose Waldo. @danawhite pic.twitter.com/5bRzspHrwb — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 17, 2020

Yan then responded by accusing Cejudo of ducking a matchup.

“Excuses are lies wrapped up in reasons. @HenryCejudo is full of excuses. Since when I need to pass IELTS to fight for the belt? I will talk to you with my fists clown.” -Petr Yan on Twitter.

In typical “King of Cringe” style, the reigning bantamweight champ took another dig at Yan for his English skill, and this time he also took aim at the Russian’s manager, Daniel Rubenstein.

“Like I said, betr English please! And tell that ugly bald pimple face of a manager to get you hooked on Phonics.”

Petr Yan proved he has a sense of humour about the situation in his very telling response on Twitter. He posted a picture reading a children’s phonics book to improve his English, while acknowledging Cejudo with a middle finger. He even wrote Cejudo’s nickname, “Triple C” on the cover.

“Got myself special edition @HenryCejudo.”

Triple C is expected to fight Jose Aldo in a bantamweight title defence. According to Dana White, the action will take place on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Aldo is currently ranked number 6 in the division while Yan sits at number 3. Do you think Henry Cejudo is avoiding a fight against the top-ranked contender, Petr Yan?

