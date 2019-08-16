Yoel Romero not concerned with weight cut ahead of UFC 241

Yoel Romero is confident that he can avoid a scale fail at the UFC 241 weigh-ins.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 17), Romero will collide with Paulo Costa in a middleweight tilt. Romero is looking to prove that he’s still at the top of the heap at 185 pounds, while Costa hopes to boost himself to contender status. Many believe that Romero’s biggest hurdle at middleweight is the scale.

For his last two outings, Romero has failed to make championship weight. Both bouts were set to be title fights. Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Romero said he isn’t worried about his weight ahead of UFC 241.

“I don’t have a problem with my division,” Romero said. “I don’t care. When I think I can’t do something, I don’t do it. When you have a little doubt, don’t do it.”

Romero went on to say things will be different on weigh-in day this time.

“No, why? I know what happened the last two fights,” he said. “I know. This time, I don’t have stress. I don’t care. I’m very happy. I’m here.”

