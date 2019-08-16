Jorge Masvidal: Conor McGregor video ‘just didn’t look right’

Yesterday, footage was released showing Conor McGregor punching an older man in the face in a pub in Ireland after the man apparently refused to drink the Irish fighter’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey. Speaking to Submission Radio, UFC welterweight contender and potential McGregor opponent Jorge Masvidal shared his thoughts on the incident.

“I thought it was maybe photoshopped cause the dude looked old as fu**, right?” he said.

“I don’t know man, I don’t want to comment too much on it. I don’t know what happened in there but it didn’t look right. That dude looks 60 years old and you punched him in the head when he wasn’t looking at you? I don’t know how that sits me with man,” Masvidal added. “It just didn’t make no sense. Maybe the guy disrespected Conor or spit on him or some sh** that I didn’t see on the camera. But the ten-second clip I saw just didn’t look right.”

You can watch the full clip of Conor McGregor here:

Jorge Masvidal has recently campaigned for a fight with the former two-division champ Conor McGregor — a man he previously seemed to have quite a bit of respect for.

“First, let me say whether Conor takes it or not — because people be putting sometimes words in people’s mouths, from my mouth in particular — I got good things to say about Conor,” Masvidal told TMZ Sports recently. “He’s done a lot in this sport and he’s made his money already. If he feels he’s not getting the money he deserves to come back, man I’m the first one to applaud him and be like, ‘Do your thing my brother. Go get the money.’ I always cheer for my MMA brothers and sisters. So if he feels he ain’t getting his money’s worth, I’m not gonna call ever him a p*ssy for that, or nothing like that. Go get your money’s worth. That’s the first thing I want to say.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/16/2019.