Jairzinho Rozenstruik doubles down on Francis Ngannou callout: ‘He’s the boogeyman of the division’

UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik doubled down on his callout of Francis Ngannou, calling him “the boogeyman of the (heavyweight) division.”

Rozenstruik recently said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that he plans on calling out Ngannou should he get by Alistair Overeem in the main event of this weekend’s UFC Washington, D.C. card.

Speaking to reporters in a scrum during fight week, Rozenstruik doubled down on the callout and explained why he so badly wants to fight Ngannou. (Video via MMAjunkie.com.)

“Yeah, it would be a nice fight. He’s the scary guy of the division, the boogeyman. Call me ‘the boo-bye-ay-ga.’ So all the boogeyman of the heavyweight division. If you want to create a bomb in the Octagon, put me against him, lock the doors, and the UFC fans will enjoy it,” Rozenstruik said.

Rozenstruik has been a revelation in the UFC heavyweight division since making his promotional debut earlier this year. He knocked out Junior Albini with a head kick in his Octagon debut, then knocked out Allen Crowder in just nine seconds, before knocking out former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in just 29 seconds at UFC 244.

As for Ngannou, he’s defeated Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes by first-round knockout in his last three fights. Since then, Ngannou has had trouble getting fights. He’s tried to call out Alexander Volkov for a fight in early 2020, but so far nothing has been booked. That’s why Rozenstruik sees this as such a great opportunity to get the fight with Ngannou since it appears that no one else wants it as bad as he does.

“If he’s smart he’ll take the fight. If not, it’s his fault. I think I can make him better because I’m a better fighter and a challenge will always make you better in the game. So if it was me, I would take the fight,” Rozenstruik said.

Who would you pick to win a potential heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Francis Ngannou?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/5/2019.