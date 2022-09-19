What’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong after UFC Vegas 60?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 60, a bantamweight bout headlined the card as Cory Sandhagen took on Song Yadong.

Sandhagen entered the scrap on a two-fight losing skid as he lost to Petr Yan last October for the interim title and lost a controversial decision to TJ Dillashaw. Yadong, meanwhile, was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a KO victory over Marlon Moraes, and was set to headline his first event.

In the end, it was Sandhagen winning by fourth-round doctor stoppage TKO due to a nasty cut above Yadong’s eye. Now, after UFC Vegas 60, here is what I think should be next for both Sandhagen and Yadong.

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen needed to beat Song Yadong in a big way and he did just that as he scored a TKO win. If Sandhagen lost, his time as a contender was likely over for a bit as he would’ve needed multiple wins in a row to get a top-ranked opponent.

After the win, Sandhagen called out Marlon Vera and Merab Dvalishvili which both fights make sense. However, the scrap to make is Sandhagen vs. Vera in a Fight Night main event, which will likely take place in January or February, unless the two can make a quick enough turnaround to headline December 3rd card. Regardless, Sandhagen vs. Vera for five rounds should happen next with the winner potentially getting a title shot.

Song Yadong

Song Yadong took a big step-up in competition in his first UFC main event as he fought Cory Sandhagen. Early on, he was having success but in the third round, Sandhagen took over and ultimately got the stoppage win.

Even in defeat, Yadong’s stock went up as he proved he can hang with the best but will need time off to heal up the cut. When he returns, a logical next fight is to face Rob Font in a crucial fight for both men. Font is looking to stay as a potential top contender while if Yadong defeats Font he can once again get a top-five opponent.

What do you think should be next for Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong after UFC Vegas 60?

