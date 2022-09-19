Henry Cejudo believes that Nate Diaz could be WWE-bound after recent meeting: “It’s an easy sell”

Former dual-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has an idea where Nate Diaz could land next.

The Stockton native is fresh off his headlining role at UFC 279 earlier this month. Diaz was first set to face undefeated star Khamzat Chimeav in the headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the main event.

In the main event, the departing star defeated ‘El Cucuy’ by fourth-round submission. The matchup was the last fight on Diaz’s contract, and he made it known. Following the contest, the welterweight star hinted that he could move to the boxing ring to face Jake Paul.

However, Henry Cejudo isn’t so convinced that’s what Nate Diaz will absolutely do next. ‘Triple C’ discussed the Stockton slugger’s next move in an interview with Helen Yee. There, Cejudo stated that Diaz could land in pro wrestling, specifically the WWE, next.

The former dual-weight champion stated that he met with the star over the weekend, where they discussed a move to WWE. Cejudo claimed that Diaz was interested in moving into pro wrestling during their conversation. It’s worth noting the latter was spotted with WWE executive, Triple H at Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 last Saturday.

WWE has previously used combat sports stars in their matches. Most notably, Ronda Rousey, Tyson Fury, and Logan Paul have all made transitions to the squared circle.

“We just saw Nate Diaz too.” Henry Cejudo stated. “I saw him in the restroom. He was high as a kite and so was I. And we looked at each other, he’s hilarious. Anyway, he’s looking to dabble into WWE to make money. We gotta use the brand that the UFC has given you and all these other platforms and continue to make money as an entrepreneur.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

He concluded, “I think he’s an easy sell too. Let him be him, you know and just know that it’s not real.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Sound off in the comment section below!