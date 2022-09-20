Francis Ngannou reveals he still hasn’t gotten a new UFC contract, says he’s “not in a rush” to sign one

Francis Ngannou is still yet to sign a new UFC contract but he claims he is not in a rush to sign one.

It has been well documented that Ngannou and the UFC have been in a contract dispute on getting the heavyweight champ a new deal. Ngannou voiced his displeasure ahead of his UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane as he wants to be paid more but is not in a rush to sign a new deal.

"My contract status right now is still the same." Though he's 'not in a rush either' @francis_ngannou says he hasn't received a new offer from the UFC & shares what being able to box means to the new deal @jimmysmithmma 🔽FULL Interview on the podcasthttps://t.co/JWZcD8hrq4 pic.twitter.com/Uww5L0WRdb — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 16, 2022

“My contract status right now is still the same, I haven’t received any offer (from the UFC). So, it is still the same,” Ngannou said to Sirius XM. “I’m hoping in the next two or three months we can deal with that, to sort it… It’s not a surprise to me, I think we’re not in a rush. “I’m not in a rush either. I’m not going anywhere, so I’m not rushing.”

Although Ngannou is not in a rush to sign a new deal, if he does, the plan for the champ is to be able to box as he wants to face Tyson Fury.

“Absolutely (I’m still interested in fighting Tyson Fury). However this ends up, that (boxing) has to be part of it,” Ngannou added.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have made it known they want to fight one another and if it does happen it would be a massive fight. Yet, the UFC and Dana White haven’t shown much interest in making it happen.

Ngannou currently has one fight left on his deal but is rehabbing his knee. It’s uncertain when he will return or who he will face when he defends his belt. But, if he steps into the Octagon without a new deal, it will be a big deal as Ngannou would be a very sought-after free agent.

Would you like to see Francis Ngannou box?