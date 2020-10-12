What’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Moraes after UFC Fight Island 5?

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 5, a key bantamweight bout headlined the card as Cory Sandhagen took on Marlon Moraes.

Sandhagen was looking to get back into the win column while Moraes was looking to secure his second consecutive victory. Ultimately, it was Sandhagen getting his hand raised by second-round TKO.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Moraes.

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen proved he is one of the best bantamweights alive on Saturday night.

After his quick submission loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250, many wondered if he belonged in the top-five but ended that talk quickly. Sandhagen dominated the fight from start to finish and even claimed he broke Moraes’ orbital bone in the fight.

Now, following the impressive victory, Sandhagen should be the one to welcome former champion, T.J. Dillashaw, back to the Octagon in January. Dillashaw will return from suspension and Sandhagen believes a win over the former champ earns him a crack at UFC gold. It would be a very interesting bout between two elite strikers. The fight can headline a Fight Night card in January or February and the winner would get a title shot sometime in the summer of 2021.

Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes is now 1-2 in his last three and many believe he is 0-3 as even UFC president, Dana White said he lost to Jose Aldo. The Brazilian was once considered one of, if not the best bantamweight in the world but as of late has struggled.

Next time out, it is likely Moraes will take a step back in competition and a fight that makes sense is to take on Pedro Munhoz. Although they both train at American Top Team, teammates have fought before and both men need a win to remain in the title conversation at bantamweight. The loser, meanwhile, will likely enter gatekeeper status and have to fight someone in the bottom end of the rankings.

What do you think should be next for Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Moraes after UFC Fight Island 5?