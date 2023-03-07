Sean Strickland slams Paulo Costa for his performance against Luke Rockhold: “He doesn’t even qualify as a training partner for me”

Sean Strickland gave a harsh assessment of former UFC champion Luke Rockhold during his most recent exchange with Paulo Costa.

Strickland and Costa have been going back and forth on Twitter about a potential showdown in the Octagon.

“@BorrachinhaMMA is becoming the @dillondanis of UFC……..” – a frustrated Strickland wrote.

Paulo Costa then replied by insinuating that the UFC’s chief businessman told him Strickland didn’t want the matchup.

“UFC chief businessman said you’re not willing to fight. Ask him yourself what it means.”

It was at this point that Sean Strickland decided to bring up former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who he berated, this while attacking Costa’s most recent performance:

Lmao man I'd fight you in the cage for money and I'd fight you in the parking lot for free…… Luke gave you a hard fight. He doesn't even qualify as a training partner for me……. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 7, 2023

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold of course met in a blood and guts war at UFC 278. After fifteen minutes it was ‘Borrachinha’ who left with his hand raised earning a unanimous decision win.

Obviously, Strickland was not impressed by that result.

While Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa are still searching for their next fight, the same cannot be said for Luke Rockhold.

The former UFC middleweight champion will transition to bare knuckle boxing for his next fight, as he is set to take on Mike Perry at BKFC 41 on April 29 in Denver.

Rockhold will be looking to earn his first win since April of 2017, when he scored a TKO victory over the recently retired David Branch.

As for Sean Strickland, ‘Tarzan’ is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov from back in January.

Do you think we will see Strickland and Costa throwing down inside of the Octagon? Who do you think would win?