Wang Cong promises eventual title shot following UFC 312 triumph

By Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

UFC contender Wang Cong has promised she will earn a title shot following her victory at UFC 312 last weekend.

Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96

After a highlight reel knockout win in her full debut against Victoria Leonardo, Wang Cong was seen as the next big thing at flyweight. Unfortunately, that got somewhat derailed when she was submitted by Gabriella Fernandes in a shocking defeat back in November.

RELATED: Wang Cong releases statement following historic upset loss at UFC Macau: “I still believe I’m the one”

Thankfully for Cong, she was given the opportunity to turn things around pretty quickly at UFC 312. She went head to head with Bruna Brasil and as the fight went on, it quickly became evident that she was the more dominant fighter of the two. Eventually, that led to her securing a unanimous decision victory.

In an interview following the bout, Cong spoke candidly about her aspirations moving forward.

“Just trust me; I will get the belt eventually.”

Wang Cong was happy to get a bounce back win, but she is eager to get back into the gym and improve on her performance. #UFC312

Prelim Results ➡️ https://t.co/5ztZJOtD1C

— UFC News (@UFCNews) February 9, 2025

Cong promises big things

“I wasn’t fully committed (in the fight). Maybe you guys think it was a good fight, but I could’ve done much better. Because I took a loss last time, it was more about a mindset change. I think this time, I was a little too conservative. I still need to adjust my mindset.”

“For those who trust me, they definitely have a very good eye. I won’t let you guys down. I’lll keep going. Just trust me – I will get the belt eventually.”

“I definitely want to go back to the gym immediately. I have no injuries and I want to compete again very soon.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe should be next for Wang Cong? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

