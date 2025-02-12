Wang Cong promises eventual title shot following UFC 312 triumph

UFC contender Wang Cong has promised she will earn a title shot following her victory at UFC 312 last weekend.

After a highlight reel knockout win in her full debut against Victoria Leonardo, Wang Cong was seen as the next big thing at flyweight. Unfortunately, that got somewhat derailed when she was submitted by Gabriella Fernandes in a shocking defeat back in November.

RELATED: Wang Cong releases statement following historic upset loss at UFC Macau: “I still believe I’m the one”

Thankfully for Cong, she was given the opportunity to turn things around pretty quickly at UFC 312. She went head to head with Bruna Brasil and as the fight went on, it quickly became evident that she was the more dominant fighter of the two. Eventually, that led to her securing a unanimous decision victory.

In an interview following the bout, Cong spoke candidly about her aspirations moving forward.