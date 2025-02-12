Felipe Lobo wants rematch with Nabil Anane “at the right time” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025

Felipe Lobo took a big step toward re-entering ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division’s top-five rankings at ONE Fight Night 28  

Nabil Anane

“Demolition Man” earned a third-round knockout over Thai veteran Saemapetch Fairtex in their rematch last Friday, February 7, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Lobo was at his best against his familiar foe, kickstarting 2025 with a standout performance. But with one rematch behind him, he’s now aiming for another ahead of him. 

The Brazilian star is looking to lock up with ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane. The punchers met at ONE Fight Night 24 last August, where the Thai-Algerian prevailed by unanimous decision. 

But Lobo has revealed the outcome isn’t so black and white. The 31-year-old went through a variety of opponents in a short space of time before meeting Anane in the squared-circle. And he’d love to run it back with the interim king in the near future. 

“I had the fight with Nabile [Anane] last time and didn’t have a long time for preparation. I was supposed to fight Suablack [Tor Pran49] and Ferrari [Fairtex], which then changed to Nabil, so the plan changed. So I hope to get my rematch with Nabil at the right time,” Lobo said. 

“Right now, the division is still very hard and I [want to be] on top. I’m ready to be the king.” 

Felipe Lobo responds to Abdulla Dayakaev’s callout

Being one of the top strikers in the world, Felipe Lobo is no stranger to callouts. Especially from those combatants rising through the ranks. 

The latest edition comes in the form of Abdulla Dayakaev. The Russian striker earned a contract worth US$100,000 at ONE Friday Fights 96 last week, immediately taking aim at the Brazilian. 

Needless to say, Lobo remains unfazed by the youngster’s challenge.  

“There are a lot of people coming to ONE Championship calling me out, calling everybody out,” Lobo said.  

“They want my position, so I’ll just wait on everyone.” 

