Islam Makhachev wants to earn pound-for-pound status by taking out Alex Volkanovski in enemy territory: “I have to go to Australia and beat this guy”

Islam Makhachev has made it known that he wants to earn pound-for-pound status by taking out Alex Volkanovski in enemy territory.

Hot off a second round submission win over Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 this past Saturday, October 22nd in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) is already making plans for his next bout.

- Advertisement -

The newly crowned lightweight champion has his sights set on fighting featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) for the Number 1 spot in the pound-for pound rankings.

Makhachev, along with his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, are proposing going to Volkanovski’s home territory, for a super-fight at UFC 284 this coming February 12th, 2023 at The RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

- Advertisement -

Makhachev, speaking at the post-fight press conference had this to say about his future aspirations (h/t MMAFighting):

“I have a new target. I have to be No. 1 pound-for-pound champion. That’s why I have to go to Australia and beat this guy.”

Continuing the Russian said:

“I have a big team. It doesn’t matter, it’s good for us. We can travel to Australia, it’s a good country. We can make some camp there, training there.”

- Advertisement -

Speaking of conversations with Khabib, Makhachev said:

“Before they announced the fight with Charles, Khabib told me many times if they’re going to give us a title fight in Brazil, we’re going to go to Brazil (one month before that fight). I messaged him when we were talking about this and he said to Dana, ‘Let’s go to Brazil.’ Some people don’t believe, but we can show people the message, what Khabib said to Dana.”

Islam Makhachev, 31, isn’t looking towards retirement but is looking to rack up as many lightweight title defences as he can, saying:

“I don’t think about retirement right now. I have to be No. 1 pound-for-pound champion. After that moment, we’ll see. We’re going to think about this, but right now I have to defend this belt many times.”

Concluding, Makhachev said:

“I have to defend this belt in my division, then we’ll see. For my legacy, it’s a good idea to move to the other weight division.”

Would you like to see Makhachev vs Volkanovski at UFC 284? Who do you think would come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -