VIDEO | Melvin Guillard knocks out civilian at bar

New video footage has emerged of former UFC lightweight contender Melvin Guillard knocking out a civilian while working as a bouncer.

The incident took place in Denver, Colorado back on June 15, 2018. A fight broke out outside of the Ginn Mill bar, and Guillard became involved when he brutally knocked out a civilian who was part of the commotion.

TMZ has the full video of the incident here:

The man in the video was knocked out cold and suffered numerous injuries from the attack, according to the report. Guillard was arrested for felony assault after the man pressed charges. Guillard was arrested after and was looking at a prison sentence, but prosecutors cut a deal with him. Guillard pled guilty to one count of assault in the second degree and received probation and a fine for the crime.

Guillard (32-21-2, 3 NC) was once a star for the UFC and fought in the Octagon from 2005-2014. He then joined WSOF and later Bellator before bouncing around several other organizations including RIZIN before taking a BKFC fight against Isaac Vallie-Flagg in August of this year. He lost that fight via TKO. That loss continues a string of disappointing outings for Guillard, who has struggled to get into the win column in recent years.

Overall, Guillard has lost eight of his last nine MMA fights, including knockout losses in his last four outings. Including his BKFC fight against Vallie-Flagg, Guillard has lost via TKO in five straight fights. At age 36, the end seems to be near for “The Young Assassin.” But the fact he took the bare knuckle fight shows that he still has the itch to enter into the ring or Octagon and do his thing. Better than than street fights.

Do you think Melvin Guillard should continue with his combat sports career or should he hang up his gloves?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/3/2019.