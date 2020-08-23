Jon Jones on former Jackson-Wink Coach Frank Lester: “This guy seriously scares the crap out of me”

So it turns out that UFC star Jon Jones is not immune to fear, as he recently admitted that his former coach Frank Lester scares the crap out of him.

Jones (26-1 MMA), who recently vacated his UFC light heavyweight title in hopes of making a run at heavyweight, had a very public falling out with Lester in 2019.

Frank Lester’s beef with Jon Jones and Jackson-Wink stemmed from allegedly being short-paid for fight camps during ‘Bones’ championship run last year.

Shortly following the conclusion of last weekend’s UFC 252 pay-per-view event, Jones shared the following screenshot of a disturbing message he received from his now-former coach in Lester.

So it turns out Jon Jones is afraid of something… or should I say someone 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/7Prq2WgNnl — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) August 23, 2020

“You think you in the clear don’t you… Nah you coward ass Police calling pussy. Dominick [Reyes] gonna f*ck you up, if you even make it to fight night!!! How many years you been suspended…”

Jon Jones captioned the screenshot by stating the following:

“This guy seriously scares the crap out of me. I wish someone would check his mental well-being already.”

Jones was last seen inside the Octagon at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes.

Since that time ‘Bones’ had made it very clear that his future interests lie within the promotions heavyweight ranks.

Jon Jones initially had his sights set on a showdown with Francis Ngannou for his heavyweight debut, but Dana White and company have other plans for ‘The Predator’.

So who and when Jones will fight in first contest at heavyweight remains to be seen, but he is adamant on having eventual scraps with Stipe Mioicic and the aforementioned Ngannou.

Meanwhile, the UFC’s light heavyweight division will crown a new champion next month when Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes throw down at UFC 253.

What do you think of Jon Jones suggesting that his former coach Frank Lester actually scares the crap out of him?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 23, 2020