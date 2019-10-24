Donald Cerrone has telling reaction to Conor McGregor’s comeback plans

Early this morning, at a press event in Moscow, Russia, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor laid out plans for a return to the Octagon on January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani subsequently added that the most likely opponents for McGregor’s return are Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone, with Cerrone being the current frontrunner.

“I have some news for you all, for the world, here today,” McGregor told the media in attendance in the Russian capital (transcript via MMA Fighting).

“I would like to announce the return of ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,” he added.

A recent Donald Cerrone Instagram post seems to confirm what Helwani reported. In his post, Cerrone shared a photo of a bottle of Budweiser (a beer brand that sponsors him) and a bottle of Proper No. Twelve (Conor McGregor’s whiskey brand).

“Need I say more?” Cerrone wrote in the caption for this post.

No, Cowboy, you don’t need to say more. A picture really is worth a thousand words.

A fight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone has been on the table since the beginning of the year, but thus far, the bout has not come to fruition. It’s looking more and more like it could finally become reality early in the new year.

At present, the fight is not official, but UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that the plan is indeed to have McGregor fight on January 18 in Las Vegas.

If Cerrone vs. McGregor fight does materialize, who do you see winning?

