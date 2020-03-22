Niko Price signs new deal with UFC, awaits next opponent

UFC welterweight contender Niko Price has signed a new four-fight contract with the UFC and awaits his next opponent during quarantine due to coronavirus.

Price himself took to his social media to announce the new contract with the UFC. Here’s what “The Hybrid” wrote on his Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS!!! I forgot to mention I signed a new 4 fight contract 🙏🏼 I’m so blessed and thankful for the @ufc ! I’ll be sure to keep it entertaining for you guys! #ufc #newcontract #LetsGo #glorytogod — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 21, 2020

BREAKING NEWS!!! I forgot to mention I signed a new 4 fight contract I’m so blessed and thankful for the @ufc ! I’ll be sure to keep it entertaining for you guys! #ufc #newcontract #LetsGo #glorytogod

Price (14-3, 1 NC) is one of the most exciting welterweights currently on the UFC roster. Though he is not ranked in the top-15, he very well could be considering lightweights like Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis currently occupy the last few spots in the rankings. Price joined the UFC in 2016 and has since put together a 6-3, 1 NC record inside the Octagon including all six of his wins by finish. In fact, he’s never seen a decision in the UFC.

In his last bout, Price knocked out James Vick to bounce back from a TKO loss to Geoff Neal. Some of Price’s other notable victories include Tim Means, Alan Jouban and Randy Brown. Although he hasn’t been able to string together a long win streak, fans and media have for the most part recognized Price as a very good fighter at 170lbs.

For Price’s next fight, he was set to take on Muslim Salikhov at UFC Portland in April. However, that card was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC will likely try to rebook the fight once the quarantine is lifted, and if Price defeats Salikhov when they do fight, there’s no doubt Price will want a ranked opponent next. Looking at the rankings, a guy like Robbie Lawler might make sense for Price’s next fight should he get past Salikhov. That is, if that fight even happens.

Who do you want to see Niko Price fight next after the coronavirus quarantine is lifted?