Valentina Shevchenko’s interesting response to Kayla Harrison’s callout for UFC White House

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 6, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko and Kayla Harrison

Valentina Shevchenko isn’t exactly committing to a super fight with Kayla Harrison.

Shevchenko has another dream fight to worry about, as she will put her flyweight title on the line against Zhang Weili in the UFC 322 co-headliner. Weili vacated the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship for a chance to fight “Bullet.” The title fight will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 15.

During an interview with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Shevchenko was asked about a potential bout against Harrison, the reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

“I heard she brought some other names as well,” Shevchenko said. “She called Amanda, right? She called Ronda (Rousey), and from all three names, it’s only one name that’s still an active fighter. The other ones are like eight years retired, four years retired. Kayla is a very good fighter, very good athlete, very physically strong, and definitely it’s going to be a great fight – but I’m not looking past my fight.”

“For a long time, (Nunes) was the only reason why I would return to 135,” Shevchenko said. “It was just one name, unfinished business what I had with Amanda. When she retired, I lost interest for that, and now, let’s see. The rumor is that she’s un-retired, but let’s see if it’s a reality.”

Harrison is holding out hope for Amanda Nunes to end her retirement to set the stage for a marquee title fight. The two were training partners before Nunes split from American Top Team.

As for a potential Ronda Rousey showdown, “Rowdy” has teased an MMA return, but nothing has been made official. The women’s MMA pioneer and former multiple-time WWE world champion hasn’t competed in combat sports since suffering a quick TKO loss to Amanda Nunes back in late 2016.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Harrison.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Kayla Harrison UFC Valentina Shevchenko

