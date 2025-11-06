Popular UFC lightweight reveals who should challenge Ilia Topuria next

A well-known UFC lightweight believes he knows who should challenge Ilia Topuria for the 155-pound gold.

Topuria hasn’t competed since capturing the title back in June. “El Matador” knocked out Charles Oliveira in the opening frame of the UFC 317 headliner. After the fight, Topuria and Paddy Pimblett traded barbs before being separated by security.

Appearing on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Michael Chandler said that while he thinks Justin Gaethje will get the next lightweight title opportunity, he wouldn’t be surprised if Pimblett cuts the line (via MMAJunkie).

“I’ve already gone on record and said Gaethje,” Chandler said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “But ultimately, there’s a lot of different arguments you can make. Paddy has never had a title shot. Paddy is newer. Justin Gaethje has proven himself against the toughest guys in the world.

“Fight after fight is Fight of the Night, Fight of the Year, but he has had a couple of title shots, a couple of opportunities here and there. So it’s a tough one. … I’d like to see it go to Gaethje, but then again, I would not be surprised whatsoever if it’s Paddy vs. Ilia.”

Topuria has been rumored to headline UFC’s debut event on Paramount+, but that hasn’t been confirmed. Gaethje has been saying that if he doesn’t get the next crack at the lightweight title, then he will retire. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has told reporters that his fighter isn’t bluffing.

Pimblett hasn’t fought since defeating Chandler via third-round TKO back in April. “The Baddy” has said he is ready to challenge for UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career. It would certainly appear to be a two-man race for the lightweight gold, as Arman Tsarukyan has business to handle against Dan Hooker on Nov. 22.

