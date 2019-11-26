Urijah Faber on bantamweight: ‘This is a rich weight class right now’

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber has praised the bantamweight division as his comeback continues.

The 40-year-old returned to the Octagon back in July at UFC Sacramento, shocking a lot of fans in the process with his TKO victory over Ricky Simon. Ever since then fans have been wondering what the next step for “The California Kid” was going to be, and the answer was Petr Yan.

He’ll face off against the Russian sensation at UFC 245, but prior to that, Faber has taken the time to voice his praise of the division that he’ll be returning to during an interview with UFC Unfiltered.

“It’s exciting. I mean, this is the most interesting this weight division has ever been,” Faber said (via MMA Junkie). “You’ve got the up-and-coming guys like Aljamain (Sterling) and Petr Yan and Song Yadong and (Cory) Sandhagen and the list goes on of guys who we probably haven’t even heard of yet. Then you’ve got the current level guys like Cody Garbrandt … well, (T.J. Dillashaw is) out for cheating, of course, and then you’ve got the guys who have been in the mix.

“Jose Aldo, I’ve always said he’s one of the pound-for-pound best fighters, and 12 years undefeated and beating all these top-level guys. And then you have Frankie Edgar, who’s a legend of all legends, and I’m coming out of retirement. It’s like, man, this is just a rich weight class right now. It’s an exciting time to be a part of it, and it’s one exciting time to know that I’m still in the mix.”

Yan is going to pose quite a few problems for Faber, as he has done for everyone else he’s faced, but if Faber is able to get the win then there’s a very good chance that he could be in line for a title shot.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/25/2019.