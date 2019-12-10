Urijah Faber doesn’t think bantamweight move is good for Jose Aldo

Urijah Faber has revealed that he doesn’t believe Jose Aldo’s move down to bantamweight is a good idea.

Aldo is set to face off against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 this weekend, although there have been more than a few concerns from fans and media members alike regarding whether or not the Brazilian would physically be able to get down to the necessary weight.

Faber, who will also be fighting at the event this weekend against Petr Yan, has given his own thoughts on the move during a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

“Aldo, in my opinion, is one of the best fighters to ever grace the sport,” Faber said. “Seeing him make this weight cut, I know that he’s mentally tough enough to do it. I don’t know if it’s going to be the best for his body. I remember the first time I did (135), I was over-cutting because I was nervous about how it was going to go, so I was getting too small too early. I think he might be doing the same thing. I don’t think it’s going to be good for him. Hopefully he’s able to perform to the Aldo that we all know, but only time will tell on that one.”

Faber went on to claim that he’d be open to the idea of battling Aldo once again in the future.

“I’m not trying to fight everyone in the division,” Faber said. “I’ve got a couple of key fights. I’ve got one right now that I’m focused on. If that’s a fight that the people want to see, absolutely. But one fight at a time and I’ll fight whoever.”

Faber last fought Aldo back at WEC 48 for the WEC Featherweight Championship, with Aldo winning via unanimous decision and sending Faber himself down to bantamweight.

