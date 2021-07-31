UFC Vegas 33 takes another hit, down to a total of nine bouts

UFC Vegas 33 is now down to a total of nine contests, this after losing a scheduled welterweight bout between Jared Gooden and Niklas Stolze.

Tonight’s fight card was originally slated to feature fifteen contests. However, due to slew of botched weight cuts and recent positive tests for COVID, the event will now proceed with just nine fights (at least we hope).

The latest fight cancellation was reported by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter who shared the following information on Twitter:

“Am told that Niklas Stolze vs. Jared Gooden is OFF of tonight’s UFC Vegas 33 event. Card proceeds with nine bouts and Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula has been moved into the co-main event slot.”

UFC Vegas 33 will now proceed with a total of just nine bouts. The event is headlined by a key middleweight matchup between streaking division contenders Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland.

Get tonight’s updated lineup and start times below:

UFC Vegas 33 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9pm EST)

Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall (185.5) vs Sean Strickland (185)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Buys (116) vs Gloria de Paula (115)

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Jason Witt (170.5)

Lightweight Bout: Chris Gruetzemacher (156) vs Rafa Garcia (154)

Featherweight Bout: Collin Anglin (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

UFC Vegas 33 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7pm EST)

Featherweight Bout: Danny Chavez (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (144.5)

Flyweight Bout: Ryan Benoit (126) vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)

Welterweight Bout: Phil Rowe (173.5)** vs Orion Cosce (170.5)

