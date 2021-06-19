UFC Vegas 29: ‘Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by The Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige.

Chan Sung Jung (16-6 MMA), aka The Korean Zombie, will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Brian Ortega last October. Prior to that setback, ‘TKZ’ was coming off back-to-back first round TKO victories over Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige (15-3 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 29 looking to build off the momentum of his stunning knockout of Gavin Tucker from back in March. The Hawaiian standout has won 7 of his past 8 bouts, with his lone loss in that time coming against Calvin Kattar.

Tonight’s fight card is co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Aleksei Oleinik taking on Serghei Spivak.

Oleinik (59-15-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 29. ‘The Boa Constrictor’ is coming off TKO losses to Chris Daukaus and Derrick Lewis in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the submission specialist had earned wins over Fabricio Werdum and Maurice Greene respectively.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivak will be looking to improve his current win streak to three in a row this evening in Las Vegas. The ‘Polar Bear’ is coming off a TKO victory over Jared Vaderaa in his most recent UFC appearance this past February.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, UFC Vegas 29 also features the return of bantamweight standout Marlon Vera who will be squaring off with Davey Grant in a rematch.

The pair initially collided in back in February of 2016, with Vera emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Marlon Vera (16-7-1 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to MMA legend Jose Aldo in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that defeat, ‘Chito’ earned a first round TKO victory over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

Meanwhile, Davey Grant (13-4 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 29 on a three-fight winning streak, which includes back-to-back knockout wins over Jonathon Martinez and Martin Day.

Get all of tonight’s Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC Vegas 29 Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 pm EST)

The Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige –

Aleksei Oleinik vs Serghei Spivac –

Marlon Vera vs Davey Grant –

Julian Erosa vs Seungwoo Choi –

Wellington Turman vs Bruno Silva –

Matt Brown vs Dhiego Lima –

UFC Vegas 29 Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 pm EST)

Aleksa Camur vs Nicolae Negumereanu –

Kanako Murata vs Virna Jandiroba –

Khaos Williams vs Matthew Semelsberger –

Josh Parisian vs Roque Martinez –

Joaquim Silva vs Ricky Glenn –

Casey O’Neill vs Lara Procopio –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 event between The Korean Zombie and Dan Ige? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!