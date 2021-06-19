Nate Diaz sends a message to the UFC’s Top 5 Lightweights and Welterweights: “I ain’t gotta glass jaw like y’all”

Nate Diaz has sent a message to the UFC’s Top 5 Lightweights and Welterweights following his thrilling bout with Leon Edwards this past weekend.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) collided in a highly anticipated five-round welterweight contest at UFC 263, with the winner inching closer to a future title shot with Kamaru Usman.

The Birmingham native was able to get the better of the ‘Stockton Slugger’ in the early rounds of the fight, battering Nate Diaz with heavy low kicks and a steady stream of punches. With that said, Diaz was able to survive the opening onslaught and began to turn the tide in his favor in the early moments of round five. Then, after connecting with a perfect left hand up the middle, it appeared Nate was closing in on a finish. However, Edwards showcased his toughness and was able to survive until the final horn.

While the bout ultimately served as another loss on Nate Diaz’s professional record, the former UFC lightweight title challenger is convinced he won his war with Edwards.

“In the real world, I won that fight.” – Nate Diaz said at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference, seemingly suggesting he would have continued to beatdown Leon Edwards had the fight continued to go on.

Now brimming with confidence after nearly finishing the top ranked welterweight contender in ‘Rocky’, Nate Diaz has sent a bold message to the Top 5 fighters in both the Lightweight and Welterweight divisions.

I ain’t gotta glass jaw like y’all Top 5 lightweights and welterweights

🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫

you know who you are 😎 👑 Nate Dogg 👑

TheRealChampion pic.twitter.com/Jwte34Dbzk — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 19, 2021

“I ain’t gotta glass jaw like y’all. Top 5 lightweights and welterweights, you know who you are. Nate Dogg. The Real Champion.” – Diaz captioned of photo of himself on Twitter.

It could easily be perceived that Nate Diaz is taking a shot at his longtime rival Conor McGregor with his “glass jaw” reference. The Stockton native heckled the Irishman following his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

