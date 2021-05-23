UFC Vegas 27 Results: Rob Font defeats Cody Garbrandt (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event is headlined by a key bantamweight matchup between perennial division contenders Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.

Font (18-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a first round TKO victory over Marlon Moraes this past December. That win was preceded by unanimous decision victories over Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt (12-3 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 27 in hopes of building off the momentum from his stunning knockout of Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. That win snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former bantamweight champion, as ‘No Love’ had suffered knockout losses to Pedro Munhoz and TJ Dillashaw (x2).

Round one of the UFC Vegas 27 main event begins and Cody Garbrandt comes forward quickly but misses with an attempted low kick. Rob Font is bouncing along the outside. He throws a jab that connects. Cody lands a low kick. He goes upstairs with a high kick but Font blocks it. Both men connect with good jabs. Rob comes forward with a right hand and Cody appears to be stunned. He recovers and comes forward with a low kick. Both men leap in with right hands. Garbrandt lands a nice left hook. Rob Font returns fire with a low kick. He goes to the body but over commits and gets taken down. Font quickly scrambles back up to his feet and we are back to standing and trading. Font with a big right hand. Cody shoots in and lands a takedown. Thirty seconds remain in the round. Font scrambles back up to his feet. He lands a nice jab. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 27 headliner begins and Rob Font throws a head kick. Cody immediately shoots in and lands a takedown. ‘No Love’ begins working from the full guard of Font. He lands a left hand and then passes to half guard. Font looks for a submission and after a scramble winds up back in half guard. Rob is looking for a kimura now. He could use the submission to score a sweep. He does and is now back on his feet. Font with a jab. Cody Garbrandt immediately shoots for a takedown. This time Rob Font is able to defend. He breaks off the cage and lands a jab. More jabs now from Font. Cody responds with a wild right that just misses. Rob continues to press forward and lands a low kick. Garbrandt counters with a right hand. Font goes to the body. Both men are swinging for the fences now. Rob Font with a good kick to the body. Garbrandt is backing up now. Font with a nice combination. Cody with a spinning back kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 27 main event begins Rob Font is immediately on the hunt. He lands a nice left hand and then just misses with a right. Cody Garbrandt lands a low kick. Font returns fire with one of his own. Cody lands a right hand but then Font comes back with a three-punch combination. Rob Font is pressing for a takedown now. He has Cody pressed up against the cage and lands a knee. He throws Garbrandt to the ground and then unloads a combination as ‘No Love’ gets back to his feet. Cody breaks free from the clinch. He circles to his right and then shoots in for a takedown. Font stuffs the attempt and we are back to standing. Font with a jab and then a hard hook to the body. Cody’s face is a mess. Font lands a low kick to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 27 headliner begins and Rob Font is quickly back to work. He continues to pepper ‘No Love’ with his crisp jab. Garbrandt is really on the defensive here. He is still looking to counter but Font is just ripping off combinations. He lands another stinging jab and then follows that up with a high kick. Somehow Cody Garbrandt just ate that shot. Font with a right hand now. Cody looks to shoot but Rob just shakes him off. Another nice set of jabs score for Font. He follows that up with a right hand that just misses. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 27 main event begins and Cody Garbrandt comes out quickly. He lands a right hand and then a good low kick. Another right hand from ‘No Love’. Rob Font side steps and then fires off a heavy combination. He lands a good uppercut and Cody is rocked. Font with a jab. Garbrandt returns fire with a right hand. He throws another that lands flush. Rob Font circles and then lands a low kick. He follows that up with a body shot. More pressure from Font. He lands a big right hand and then another. Cody pounds on his chin as if to say he’s not feeling those shots. ‘No Love’ with a jab now. Rob answers with three in a row. Garbrandt lands a late takedown and then horn sounds to end round five.

Official UFC Vegas 27 Result: Rob Font def. Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision

