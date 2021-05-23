UFC Vegas 27 Results: Carla Esparza TKO’s Yan Xiaonan (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event is co-headlined by a key women’s strawweight matchup between top division contenders Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan.
Esparza (18-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a split-decision victory over Marina Rodriguez. The former strawweight champion has gone 7-3 overall since losing her title to Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Meanwhile, Yan Xiaonan (13-2 MMA) is currently riding an eleven-fight winning streak, which includes five-straight wins under the UFC banner. The Chinese standout is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Claudia Gadelha in her most recent effort.
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 co-main event proved to be a one-sided beating. Carla Esparza was able to utilize her phenomenal wrestling skills to smother and dominate Yan Xiaonan from the opening bell. Then, after landing a nasty elbow that split the Chinese standout open in round two, Esparza promptly earned a finish with ground and pound.
Carla Esparza’s second round TKO #UFCVegas27
pic.twitter.com/xRRylIxdFV
— Blue Corner Fighting (@blue_fighting) May 23, 2021
Official UFC Vegas 27 Result: Carla Esparza def. Yan Xiaonan via TKO in Round 2
Who would you like to see Esparza fight next following her TKO victory over Xiaonan this evening in Nevada? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM