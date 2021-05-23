UFC Vegas 27 Results: Carla Esparza TKO’s Yan Xiaonan (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event is co-headlined by a key women’s strawweight matchup between top division contenders Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan.

Esparza (18-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a split-decision victory over Marina Rodriguez. The former strawweight champion has gone 7-3 overall since losing her title to Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Meanwhile, Yan Xiaonan (13-2 MMA) is currently riding an eleven-fight winning streak, which includes five-straight wins under the UFC banner. The Chinese standout is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Claudia Gadelha in her most recent effort.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 co-main event proved to be a one-sided beating. Carla Esparza was able to utilize her phenomenal wrestling skills to smother and dominate Yan Xiaonan from the opening bell. Then, after landing a nasty elbow that split the Chinese standout open in round two, Esparza promptly earned a finish with ground and pound.

Official UFC Vegas 27 Result: Carla Esparza def. Yan Xiaonan via TKO in Round 2

