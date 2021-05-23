Pros react after Rob Font dominates Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27

By
Chris Taylor
-
Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event was headlined by a bantamweight matchup between perennial division contenders Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.

Font (19-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a first round TKO victory over Marlon Moraes this past December. That win was preceded by unanimous decision victories over Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt (12-4 MMA) entered UFC Vegas 27 in hopes of building off the momentum from his stunning knockout of Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. That win had snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former bantamweight champion, as ‘No Love’ had previously suffered knockout losses to Pedro Munhoz and TJ Dillashaw (x2).

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 main event proved to be a one side contest. After a back and forth opening round, Rob Font was able to shift the tide in his favor in round two. The ‘New England Cartel’ member peppered ‘No Love’ with jabs and right hands from rounds two through five on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt
Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

Official UFC Vegas 27 Result: Rob Font def. Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Font vs. Garbrandt below:

Post-fight reactions to Rob Font defeating Cody Garbrandt:

Who would you like to see Rob Font fight next following his decision victory over Cody Garbrandt this evening at UFC Vegas 27? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM