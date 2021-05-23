Pros react after Rob Font dominates Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event was headlined by a bantamweight matchup between perennial division contenders Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.

Font (19-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a first round TKO victory over Marlon Moraes this past December. That win was preceded by unanimous decision victories over Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt (12-4 MMA) entered UFC Vegas 27 in hopes of building off the momentum from his stunning knockout of Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. That win had snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former bantamweight champion, as ‘No Love’ had previously suffered knockout losses to Pedro Munhoz and TJ Dillashaw (x2).

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 main event proved to be a one side contest. After a back and forth opening round, Rob Font was able to shift the tide in his favor in round two. The ‘New England Cartel’ member peppered ‘No Love’ with jabs and right hands from rounds two through five on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 27 Result: Rob Font def. Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Font vs. Garbrandt below:

Can’t wait for this main event! 👀 #UFCVegas27 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 23, 2021

I’m watching 👀 🥊 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 23, 2021

Stoked for this main event! Not sure who I’m picking could go either way! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 23, 2021

This about to be a great fight @Cody_Nolove ad @RobSFont guaranteed fireworks. Don’t blink Cali vs New England #UFCVegas27 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 23, 2021

Font can’t miss with that right hand #UFCVegas27 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 23, 2021

Y’all thinkin what I’m thinkin — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 23, 2021

Cody looks like he’s in the 5th round #UFCVegas27 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 23, 2021

Rob was on the hunt that round! #UFCVegas27 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 23, 2021

THIS IS MY DIVISION! #UFCVegas27 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 23, 2021

Cody needs a finish here. Can’t ever count out a former champion, especially of this division. Font on point and controlling the tempo #UFCVegas27 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 23, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Rob Font defeating Cody Garbrandt:

. What do you think? @PetrYanUFC — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 23, 2021

He took a lot of shots there 🤦🏾‍♂️ #respectthefighter #UFCVegas27 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 23, 2021

The Bantamweight Division is STACKED!!! #UFCVegas27 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 23, 2021

Damn best jab? Lol chill @felderpaul beautiful performance @RobSFont wonderful fight by both men. Head up @Cody_Nolove #UFCVegas27 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 23, 2021

Who would you like to see Rob Font fight next following his decision victory over Cody Garbrandt this evening at UFC Vegas 27? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!