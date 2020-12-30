Cory Sandhagen opens as big favorite over Frankie Edgar

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen opened up as a big betting favorite for his upcoming battle against Frankie Edgar in early 2021.

Sandhagen takes on Edgar on the undercard of the upcoming Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov card that is set for February 6 of next year. With the fight now official, the sportsbooks have released the opening betting odds for this intriguing Sandhagen vs. Edgar bout. Check out the opening odds below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Odds

Cory Sandhagen -300

Frankie Edgar +250

Sandhagen opened as a -300 betting favorite. That means a $300 bet would win you $100. Edgar opened as a +250 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $250. It’s not a surprise to see Sandhagen open as the betting favorite here given his high standing in the UFC bantamweight division, but these high odds appear to be selling Edgar a bit short given his accomplishments and achievements.

Sandhagen (13-2) is the No. 2 ranked bantamweight in the UFC. The 28-year-old American joined the UFC roster in 2018 and he has already racked up an impressive 6-1 record in the Octagon. In his last fight, he picked up the biggest win of his career to date when he knocked out former No. 1 contender Marlon Moraes. During his run in the UFC, Sandhagen also has wins over Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker.

Edgar (24-8-1) is the former UFC lightweight champion and he is currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC bantamweight division. After struggling at 145lbs, Edgar moved down to 135lbs and picked up an upset win when he defeated Pedro Munhoz by split decision on Fight Island. At age 39, Edgar is one of the oldest fighters in the 135lbs division but the strong showing against Munhoz showed he’s still a top fighter.

Many were hoping that Sandhagen vs. Edgar would be a five-round headlining bout, but it will instead be set for three rounds, which could also play a factor in this bout.

Who is your money on, Cory Sandhagen or Frankie Edgar?