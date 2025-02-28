UFC Vegas 103 Weigh-in Results: Two fights canceled, main event fighters make weight

UFC Vegas 103 Weigh-ins Leads to Two Fight Removals

A planned showdown between Douglas Silva de Andrade and John Castaneda has been canceled. Medical issues for Silva de Andrade are to blame for the bout cancellation.

Another matchup that is now off the table is Luana Carolina vs. Montana De La Rosa. Carolina had weight management issues and the Nevada State Athletic Commission wouldn’t allow the fight to go on.

There was a weight miss on the part of Lucas Almeida for his bout against Danny Silva. This was going to be contested in the featherweight division, but Almeida clocked in at 148 pounds. The bout will go on at a catchweight with Almeida giving up 20 percent of his fight purse.

Here’s a look at the full UFC Vegas 103 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Manel Kape (126) vs. Asu Almabayev (126)

Julian Marquez (186) vs. Cody Brundage (186)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

William Gomis (146) vs. Hyder Amil (146)

Danny Barlow (170.5) vs. Sam Patterson (170.5)

Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Austen Lane (249.5) vs. Mario Pinto (246.5)

Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Chepe Mariscal (146)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (140) vs. John Castaneda (140)**

Lucas Almeida (148)* vs. Danny Silva (145.5)

Andrea Lee (126) vs. JJ Aldrich (126)

Charles Johnson (125) vs. Ramazan Temirov (125.5)

Luana Carolina vs. Montana De La Rosa**

Stick with BJPenn.com this Saturday for live updates throughout the UFC Vegas 103 card. That includes results and video highlights throughout the event.

*- Fighter missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of fight purse.

**- This fight has been canceled.